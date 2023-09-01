7 Must-Visit Vineyards In India Perfect For Your Next Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2023
Sula Vineyards, Nashik, Maharashtra is one of India's most famous wineries. Visitors can explore the vineyards, taste a wide range of wines, dine at the on-site restaurants, and even stay at the Sula Beyond resort for a complete wine-centric vacation
Grover Zampa Vineyards, Nandi Hills, Karnataka is known for its premium wines. You can take a guided tour of the vineyards, witness the wine-making process, and enjoy a wine-tasting session while enjoying the stunning views of the hills
Fratelli Vineyards, Solapur, Maharashtra is known for its Italian-inspired winemaking techniques. You can explore the vineyards, learn about their wine production methods, and savor their fine wines
York Winery, Nashik, Maharashtra is another gem in the Western India. They offer wine tours and tastings, allowing you to sample their high-quality wines while enjoying the serene atmosphere of the vineyards
Chateau d'Ori, Dindori, Madhya Pradesh is known for its award-winning wines. You can tour the vineyards, indulge in wine tastings, and enjoy the natural beauty of the area
Four Seasons Vineyards, Baramati, Maharashtra is a delightful destination for wine lovers. You can visit the vineyards, attend wine-tasting sessions, and stay at the luxurious villas on the property
Soma Vine Village, Nashik, Maharashtra is another popular Vineyard in Western India. It offers a unique experience of staying amidst the vineyards. Visitors can enjoy wine tours, tastings, and a variety of activities, including grape stomping and picnics in the vineyards
