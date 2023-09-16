7 Must-Have Paintings By Legendary Artist MF Husain That Symbolise Harmony & Richness Of Indian Culture

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
MF Husain, Maqbool Fida Husain was born on September 17 in the year 1915 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. He then, relocated to Bombay, where he attended the Sir J J School of Art but couldn't finish his schooling. He initially painted cinema billboards in Mumbai. 1) This painting 'Theorama Buddhism' could add more life to your living room décor
MF Husain's artwork gained international recognition through numerous exhibitions across the world. 2) 'Might + Mind = Peace - II' painting is a combination of three eminent personalities- Mighty Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mindful Swami Vivekanada and peaceful Mahatma Gandhi
Husain's paintings often featured a wide range of subjects, including the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, the British colonial era, and depictions of Indian urban and rural life. 3) The painting 'Laxmi' depicts Goddess Laxmi
Over a career spanning seven decades, MF Husain also ventured into filmmaking, creating notable works such as 'Through The Eyes Of A Painter' in 1967, which received the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival, and 'Gaja Gamini' in 2000. 4) The painting 'Five Horses' could make any personal or commercial space look aesthetic. Hussain was fond of horses and horses symbolise powerful energy
Government of India bestowed upon him the prestigious civilian awards, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri for his artistic contributions. 5) The painting 'Mother'
In 2011, MF Husain passed away in London, leaving behind a legacy that continues to be celebrated by countless admirers who remember his extraordinary creativity. 6) The painting 'Krishna' beautifully depicts Lord Krishna with his flute sitting on a cow and surrounded by Gopis
The artworks of MF Husain will forever be cherished and esteemed in the realm of art due to their profound symbolism and the unwavering sincerity that radiated through his creations. 7) The beautiful painting 'Shiv Parvati' that could be an addition to your pooja room décor or any peaceful space in your house
