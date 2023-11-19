7 Must-Have Knitted Outfits For Winter That Will Make You Feel Like A Star

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
Winter is almost here! Its time for sweaters and knitted dresses. Take a cue from 'desi girl' Prianka Chopra on how to style her knitted dress with knee length boots and a bold lipstick
Knitted top- skirt combo is something that is perfect for the winter parties. You can also add stockings and boots as per your requirements
Puffed sleeves knitted dress is perfect winter dress. Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone on how to style the outfit with minimal makeup and hairbun
High collar knitted dress is another style to try out this winter. Whether you are out during evenings or simply a brunch. This is perfect for the December mood
Another knitted top- skirt combo that is perfect for a party night. You can add layers as and accessories as required
One shoulder midi dress is something that can be paired with minimal makeup, open hair and some statement earrings. You can wear this dress for your brunch parties with your friends
Last but not the least, try out brown and other warm colours this winter to have the warmth. Style the knitted dresses with statement bags to look like a star
Thanks For Reading!