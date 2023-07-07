7 Most Popular Indian Vegetarian Dishes In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Paneer Tikka: Paneer tikka or Paneer Soola or Chhena Soola is an Indian dish made from chunks of paneer/chhena marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka and other meat dishes. It is a popular dish among many Hollywood celebrities and chefs
Masala Dosa: This South Indian delicacy is famous among many tourists coming to India from other countries. It is popular in South India, it can be found in all other parts of the country and overseas
Aloo Parantha: Aloo paratha is one of the most popular breakfast foods in northern India, a roti stuffed with a spicy potato mixture. Alu paratha is wildly popular all over South Asia
Samosa: Samosa originated in the Middle east around the 10th century and was introduced to India by the Delhi sultans. Samosas are a popular entrée, appetizer, or snack in the cuisines of South Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, East Africa and their South Asian diasporas
Rajma Chawal: Rajma, that in abroad are known as kidney beans are famous among Maxican people and it is said that Rajma have come down to North of the India through Maxico
Pani Puri: With no history of its own, Pani Puri is famous not only among Indian but among many foreigners who eat this with curiosity
Vegetable Biryani: Not just India, vegetable biryani is famous among people across the world. Dubai and other gulf countries have vegetable biryani as main course
