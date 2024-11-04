7 Most-Deadly Tsunami Strikes In History

By: Manasi Kamble | November 04, 2024
Sumatra, Indonesia experienced a catastrophic 9.1 magnitude earthquake on December 26, 2004, triggering a deadly tsunami with waves up to 50m high, leading to massive destruction and 230,000 deaths.
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in Japan triggered a devastating tsunami with 10m-high waves, killing over 18,000 people. The disaster caused nuclear emergencies, displacing 452,000 individuals, and costing $235 billion in damages.
On 1 November 1755, a magnitude 8.5 earthquake in Lisbon, Portugal triggered three massive waves up to 30m high along the coasts of Portugal and Spain, killing 60,000 people.
On 27 August 1883, an explosive eruption of Krakatau volcano triggered a tsunami, causing around 40,000 deaths. Some were killed by volcanic activity, not the tsunami.
Massive earthquake and tsunami hit Enshunada Sea, Japan on 20 September 1498, causing widespread destruction and claiming at least 31,000 lives.
Magnitude 8.4 earthquake in Nankaido, Japan on 28 October 1707 caused massive sea waves up to 25 m high, damaging 30,000 buildings and killing 30,000 people. Osaka also affected.
Pixabay
In 2004, a deadly tsunami hit the Indian Ocean after a 9.1-9.3 magnitude earthquake, devastating countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India.
Thanks For Reading!