7 most deadliest places in the world you dare not travel; and one of them is in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023
Travel is fun and there are places in the world that are not less than a paradise. But there are others where one is advised not to even think of treading owing to unknown dangers that lurk in every corner. We suggest you avoid these places which are proven as the most dangerous places in the world to visit
Danakil Desert, Ethiopia: Danakil Desert in Ethiopia with parts in Writrea and Djibouiti is one of the hottest and most inhospitable places in the world, with volcanoes, lava lakes, deadly hot springs and geysers blowing steaming hot water out of the ground. Even though the place sounds hell to live, there are people living to mine the otherworldly landscape for salt. This place is also known as Danakil Depression
Death Road Road: This extremely dangerous road North Yungas Road is known as the 'Death Road'. Driving up or down this 69 kilometer road is extremely dangerous because of fog, landslides, waterfalls and cliffs falling 2,000 feet in each turn. About 300 drivers were killed every year until 1994, which put this place in the list of the most dangerous places to visit in the world
Snake Island: About 25 miles off Brazil's coast is an island where no local would ever dare to walk. As per rumors the last fisherman who stayed too close to the shores was found drifting in his boat, lifeless in a blood pool. This mysterious island is known as Ilha da Queimada Grande and this is so dangerous that Brazilian government has banned the visit for people
Death valley Death valley is a desert valley on the California and Nevada border with extreme heat. Deserts in the Middle East and Africa which approach peak temperatures are also touted to be cooler compared to Death Valley. In July 2018 the temperature here was recorded 120° F at night for four days with the highs of 127° F
A band of settlers lost here and even though, only one person has died here, it is believed that this valley would be their cemetery. William Lewis Manly and John Rogers used to serve the settlers and when the climbed over the Panamint Mounrains from the valley one of the men looked back and said, 'goodbye Death Valley' making this place in the top dangerous places in the world
Skeleton Coast: Spread across the south of Angola to the north of Namibia, Skeleton Coast stretch0s from the south of Kunene river to the Swakop river. This place is deadliest because of its harsh climate and it offers almost zero chance for survival. Apart from hot weather, lack of food and water, this place is filled with bones of numerous animals – whales, elephants, turtles, seals – giving a sour appearance to the place
Gates of Hell: Also known as the Turkmenistan Darvaza Gas Carter, this place is nothing less than a hell. The place has been burning since 1971 when the geologists set it on fire to prevent natural methane gas from spreading from the underground cave
It is located in the middle of the Karakum Desert, about 260 kilometers north of Turkmenistan’s capital, near the village of Derweze, Ashgabat. This gas is world's most extensive natural gasses. There's explosion, boiling mud and orange flames in the large crater. The hot spots spread across 60 meters long and 66 feet deep
North Sentinel Island Situated in the Andaman Islands, North Sentinel Island is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for tourists. The native people of this place have been living in their traditional way and have denied all possible ways to connect with the outer world
The tribal people living on this island are not used to outside people and if tourists step foot on their island, they see them as a threat and indulge in acts of violence. This is amongst the strangest islands on the earth for its tribal community as they have no immunity and tourists can carry some disease-causing germs and may spread it to the whole community
Thanks For Reading!