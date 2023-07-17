Iran Mosque Demolition: 7 Other Mosques In The Country That Boast Its Brilliant Architecture

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Nasir Al-Molk Mosque, Shiraz: It is also known as Pink Mosque, because of pink colour tiles. When you step in, you can see the magic of light and colour. The mosque was constructed during the Qajar era, over the course of 12 years during the late 1800s, but restoration and maintenance efforts continue today
Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque: is a stunning example of intricate Iranian architecture, standing tall since the early 17th century. Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque is best recognized for its defiantly off-center dome and lack of minarets. The cream-hued tiles shift colours as the sun moves throughout the day, giving them a pinkish tint at times
Shah Cheragh Mosque: Shah-e Cheragh (“King of Light”) is a major mausoleum and pilgrimage site in the touristic city of Shiraz, Southern Iran. The mausoleum boasts architectural elements and motifs from various centuries and its courtyard and tilework represent relatively modern embellishments from the late-Qajar period. Its blue-tiled dome is flanked by dazzling gold-tipped minarets
Imam Mosque, Isfahan: is situated on the Southern side of one of the most beautiful squares in Iran; Naghsh-e Jahan Square. The mosque is an excellent example of Islamic architecture in the country which has been listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The mosque dates back to the 1600s. It's made of mosaic tiles of seven different colours
Goharshad Mosque, Mashhad: is a remarkable Islamic structure due to its age, architectural characteristics, and rich tile decorations. The construction started in 1418 and took about 12 years to be completed under the supervision of capable Iranian architect Ghavameddin Shirazi
Agha Bozorg Mosque, Kashan: Standing tall in the oasis city of Kashan, the 19th-century mosque boasts a pleasing symmetry in its traditional design that is embellished by intricate plasterwork, woodwork, mirrorwork, and geometric tilework patterns
Jameh Mosque, Yazd: is a fine example of Persian architecture. The entrance to the mosque is crowned by a pair of minarets, one of the tallest in Iran, dating back to the Safavid Era. The architectural masterpiece is the National Heritage List
