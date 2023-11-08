7 Lesser-Known Islands Near India That Are Perfect For Your Next Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2023
Seychelles, located in the Indian Ocean, have recently kicked off as a tourist choice for Indians. The island boasts pristine beaches, lush forests, and granite mountains. It's a paradise for nature enthusiasts, divers, and those seeking a romantic escape
Comoros, located off the eastern coast of Africa, are another choice for your family vacation, as they are relatively less crowded and offer a taste of authentic African and Arab culture. Enjoy volcanic landscapes, beautiful beaches, and marine adventures
Maluku Islands, Indonesia are located to the southeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Islands, also known as the Spice Islands, offer a serene and off-the-beaten-path destination. These islands are rich in history and natural beauty, with lush rainforests, diverse marine life, and a unique cultural heritage
Chagos Archipelago is a remote British Indian Ocean Territory located in the central Indian Ocean. The island consists of a collection of atolls and coral reefs, making it a paradise for nature lovers and divers. Due to its limited accessibility, it remains relatively unspoiled and pristine, with stunning marine life and beautiful beaches
Mayotte, France is another French overseas department situated between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique. It offers a unique blend of French and Comoran cultures. You can explore its lush rainforests, coral reefs, and beautiful lagoons while enjoying the warm hospitality of the locals
Reunion Island, France situated in the Indian Ocean, east of Madagascar, is a French overseas department known for its dramatic volcanic landscapes, waterfalls, and hiking trails. It's an adventurer's paradise, featuring Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, as well as beautiful beaches and creole cuisine
Malaita, Solomon Islands is the largest island in the Solomon Islands, located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It's an off-the-beaten-path destination with diverse cultures and natural beauty. Travelers can experience traditional Melanesian culture, pristine beaches, and excellent snorkeling and diving opportunities
