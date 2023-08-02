7 Intriguing Tattoos Of Virat Kohli And Their Spiritual Significance

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
Virat Kohli is known for his passion for tattoos, having numerous intricate designs adorning his body. Take a look at Virat Kohli's 7 tattoos and their meaning. 1. Interconnectedness: This tattoo on his right arm embodies the concept of the interconnectedness of all things, the origin of creation, and the higher power. It is symbolic of his spiritual journey.
2. Tribal tattoo on his right forearm: projects his aggression.
3. 'God's Eye' tattoo: is inked on Kohli's left shoulder. He once said about the tattoo that the all-seeing eye is everything that’s happening is being watched and there’s someone always keeping a count of everything that you do.
4. 'Om': letters of sacred sound and a spiritual symbol is inscribed near the God’s Eye tattoo on his shoulder.
5. 'Lord Shiva': tattoo is inked on his left arm. It depicts Lord Shiva meditating on Mount Kailash. Kohli is a devotee of Lord Shiva.
6. A Japanese Samurai Warrior on his left bicep: Virat believes that he shares characteristics of the Samurais, specifically the Bushido code. The Bushido code comprises seven virtues – Gi (Justice), Meiyo (Honour), Yu (Courage), Makoto (Honesty), Jin (Benevolence), Rei (Politeness), and Chugi (Loyalty). This tattoo also, symbolizes his passion to become a professional cricketer.
7. Monastery Tattoo on the left side of his shoulder: symbolizes peace and power. He had the tattoo inked on him to remind himself to keep calm and focus on his career.
