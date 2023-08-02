6 Healthy Habits Of Happy Couples

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
GRATITUDE: They constantly express Gratitude to their partner for their thoughtful actions and efforts
DISCUSSIONS: Instead of assuming that their partner should instinctively understand their expectations, desires, and needs; they actively engage in open Discussions and communicate these aspects to their partner directly
POSITIVITY: They focus on all the Positive things in their relationships; including each other's qualities and strengths, beautiful memories and time spent together
SAFETY: They provide their partner with a Safe space where they aren't afraid of being vulnerable and being judged or blamed
RESOLUTION: Disagreements and conflicts are a part of every relationship, so they put their best efforts to Resolve issues between them
INDIVIDUALITY: They don't try to change each other instead respect each other's Individuality and personal space
