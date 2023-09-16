7 International Celebrities You Can Take Inspiration For Fashion Trends

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
English Model and actress Cara Delevingne is known for her sartorial dressing sense. The diva looks classy in this suit dress
American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is wearing a crop top, low waist trouser pants which she matched with the same coloured blazer jacket. A trendy look every woman must try
American actress and model Camila Morrone wearing a breezy shoulderless dress which she matched with flat sandals and a jute handbag. She wore golden hoops. This could be your dress inspiration for the beach vacation
English actress Gemma Chan looks beautiful in this delicate lace silky dress. A must-have dress for your next date outing
Model Naomi Campbell's leather black bodycon dress is perfect for a dance party. Pair it with black heels, mesh gloves, and a mini bag for the glamorous look
English actress Jenna Coleman looks pretty in a floral full-sleeved dress with a plunging V-neck and puffed shoulders. She carried a small handbag with it and wore red pumps. This can be your ideal dress option for day outings
English Model and socialite Poppy Delevingne looks glamorous in red strip crop top and shimmery high waist trouser. She matched it with a red handbag and wore a long neckpiece. This look could be your style inspiration to elevate your basic crop tees by matching them with shimmery trousers
Thanks For Reading!