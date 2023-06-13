7 Inspirational Quotes From The Bhagavad Gita To Elevate Your Daily Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
❝Do your work with the welfare of others always in mind.❞ -The Bhagavad Gita teaches us the essence of selfless action. It reminds us to perform our duties, not just for personal gain, but with the well-being of others at heart
❝Embrace life's dualities, find balance within. Light and darkness coexist within us.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reminds us to acknowledge and find balance amidst life's opposing forces to achieve inner harmony and wholeness
❝A person's mind can uplift or degrade them. Each person is their own friend or enemy.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reminds us that our choices shape our destiny; positive choices uplift us, while negative choices degrade us
❝Renounce the fruits of your actions and focus on the action itself.❞ -Bhagavad Gita guides us to focus on the action itself, letting go of desires for specific outcomes. By practicing detached action, we free ourselves from anxieties & find serenity within
❝Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant❞ -The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to embrace impermanence and cultivate inner resilience. True fulfillment lies beyond fleeting external circumstances
❝When meditation is mastered, mind becomes unwavering like a flame in windless stillness.❞ -Bhagavad Gita reveals meditation's transformative power, bringing focus & clarity. Through disciplined practice, we cultivate inner stillness amidst life's turbulence
❝Strive constantly to serve the welfare of the world; by devotion to selfless work, one attains the supreme goal of life.❞ -the Bhagavad Gita emphasizes the importance of selfless service and the pursuit of the greater good
