7 Inspirational Quotes By Mother Teresa For A Meaningful Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Mother Teresa, an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun known for her love, care and kindness for the poor was born as ‘Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu' on 26th August 1910 in Skopje, which is now the capital of Macedonia. She was the founder of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. is a name that reflects love, care and kindness to the core. Mother. On her birth anniversary here are 7 quotes by her that will definetely inspire you
"If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are," said the Nobel Laureate for Peace
"Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment," a quote that talks about how to reach your goals
"Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary" a quote on love
"Peace begins with a smile." The first step to peace is seen on your face!
"A life not lived for others is not a life," here Mother Teresa gives a life lesson on how we should do social work to help people in need
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love," this quote by Mother Teresa focuses on how small deeds matter
"If you judge people, you have no time to love them," a quote that wants you to stop judging people
