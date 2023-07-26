7 Incredibly Beautiful Airports In India That Offer Scenic View Before You Land

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair: . Designed in the shape of an oyster, this airport doesn't need an external source of light during the daytime
Bhuntar Airport, Himachal Pradesh: The new air terminal at Bhuntar was inaugurated in 2008, and the airport apron enlarged to park two aircraft at a time
Agatti Airport, Lakshwadeep: Agatti airport is one of India's tiniest. It has a thin runway flanked by green ocean on both sides. You could run across the entire width of this surreal runway in less than thirty seconds
Pakyong Airport, Sikkim: Pakyong Airport is perched 4,593 feet up in the Himalayan Mountains in the rural state of Sikkim. Its 90-foot runway provides a stunning overlook to the valleys and small towns below
Karipur International Airport, Calicut: joys of flying are made even more spectacular when you are greeted by the scenic beauty of your dream destination
Gaggal Airport, Kangra: At an altitude of 2,492 feet above the sea level, it offers spectacular views of the surroundings and is certainly among the most stunning airports of India
Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh: Located approximately 3,256 metres above sea leve, nature's breathtaking beauty will captivate you with its spectacular landscape. The contrasting colours of the mountains are breathtaking
