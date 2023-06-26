7 Iconic Biryani Joints In Mumbai That You Can't Miss

By: Shreya Sur | June 26, 2023
Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar (multiple outlets) is one of the popular places to have Biryani in Mumbai. Make sure to try their mutton biryani
Persian Darbar (multiple outlets) serves one of the best biryani in the city. You cannot miss tasting their Raan Biryani
Shalimar Restaurant, Bhendi Bazaar is an old restaurant in Mumbai that serves biryani on a budget
Borivali Biryani Centre, Borivali West is a popular restaurant in the suburbs that is popular for its biryani. From paneer to lamb biryani, the place offers quite a choice
Lucky Restaurant, Bandra is a popular restaurant to have authentic mughlai cuisine and especially biryani
Mao Family Restaurant, Kalbadevi serves some amazing non-vegetarian dishes especially biryani and Kepsa
Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar is another gem that serves one of the best biryanis in town
Thanks For Reading!