7 Iconic Biryani Joints In Mumbai That You Can't Miss

By: Shreya Sur | June 26, 2023

Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar (multiple outlets) is one of the popular places to have Biryani in Mumbai. Make sure to try their mutton biryani

Persian Darbar (multiple outlets) serves one of the best biryani in the city. You cannot miss tasting their Raan Biryani

Shalimar Restaurant, Bhendi Bazaar is an old restaurant in Mumbai that serves biryani on a budget

Borivali Biryani Centre, Borivali West is a popular restaurant in the suburbs that is popular for its biryani. From paneer to lamb biryani, the place offers quite a choice

Lucky Restaurant, Bandra is a popular restaurant to have authentic mughlai cuisine and especially biryani

Mao Family Restaurant, Kalbadevi serves some amazing non-vegetarian dishes especially biryani and Kepsa

Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar is another gem that serves one of the best biryanis in town

