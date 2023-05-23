7 Highly-paid celebrities who enjoy a simple life

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
John Abraham: said in an interview, "I don’t like going out looking for attention. I don’t have a bodyguard, I have a simple life, I don’t wear a watch, I have a basic car. I am a middle-class person and I will not lose that.”
Pankaj Tripathi: is the star of simplicity and a highly down-to-earth person
Manoj Bajpayee: once said in an interview, “I am not ready to sacrifice my middle-class life. I love talking to the vegetable vendor. I feel alive when talking to people in the streets.”
Randeep Hooda: said in an interview, “There is a life that I want to lead and that ideal Bollywood life of dressing up and going to these parties and being a part of the self-congratulatory cliques– you know, the kind of a system that exists – No, I don’t miss it. In fact, I have not given into the kind of culture that we have in the industry.”
Rajinikanth: believes in the doctrine of simple living and high thinking. In fact, he lives such a simple life that he admitted he had been mistaken for a beggar while on a spiritual trip to the Himalayas. But if you think that offended him, you are wrong. In fact, he had thanked the lady because he believed that was God’s way of showing him his true place
Keanu Reeves: drives a normal Honda and lives in a modest apartment. He has even mentioned that he doesn’t need a lot of extra space and doesn’t know what to do with it. In fact, he has shared that his favourite munching routine is snacking on a sandwich seated on a park bench where he can watch the passing parade
Leonardo DiCaprio: He likes to live a simple life and likes to keep things low-key, with a laid-back, earthly-conscious way of living
