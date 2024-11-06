7 Health Benefits Of Singhara (Water Chestnut)

By: Rahul M | November 06, 2024
Water Chestnut, also called Singhara, has amazing health benefits, including providing essential nutrients to the body, which include fibre, vitamins B6 and C, potassium, and manganese
Low in calories and high in water content, Singhara can keep you fuller for longer hours and support healthy weight management
It is rich in fibre, which promotes healthy digestion, and helps prevent constipation and gut issues
Potassium in Water Chestnuts help lower blood pressure, while antioxidants in them may reduce heart disease risk
Vitamin C content in this seasonal fruit supports immune function, helping the body fight infections and viral disease
With high water content, they help keep you hydrated and energised, especially in warmer seasons
Lastly, antioxidant properties in water chestnuts may protect the skin from damage and improve overall complexion
