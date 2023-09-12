7 Health Benefits Of Adding Coriander Leaves To Your Daily Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Coriander leaves or "Dhaniya" that is a staple at every Indian kitchen is not just a herb to add in curries or chutneys. The leaves for which every Indian mother pays not more than Rs 5, is rich in nutrients like vitamins and minerals, like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, potassium, and folate
Make sure to add coriander in your daily diet, in the form of chutneys or just for garnishing as they leaves contain compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes and promote healthy gut function. Coriander will definetely help improve digestion and alleviate digestive issues such as bloating and indigestion
Coriander may also help reduce symptoms and improve overall joint health. It's anti-inflammatory properties can also be beneficial for conditions involving inflammation, such as arthritis, as per some studies. So, don't say No to "Dhaniya!"
Who knew the leaves have potential to lower bad LDL cholesterol levels in the blood? Including coriander in your diet may contribute to better heart health by reducing the risk of heart disease
Not just for taste, but Coriander may also help regulate blood sugar levels, making it potentially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes. It may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce spikes in blood sugar after meals
Are you looking to loose some weight? No worries, as coriander leaves are here to save your day! Accoring to various study reports, coriander may aid in weight management by promoting feelings of fullness and reducing appetite. Including coriander in your meals may help control calorie intake
Chewing on coriander leaves or using them as a garnish can help freshen your breath due to their natural deodorizing properties. So say YES to coriander!
Thanks For Reading!