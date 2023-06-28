7 Hassle-Free Hairstyles To Try This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023

Ballerina bun is the most popular bun style that is created by swirling your hair at the back

Crown braided bun is created with a braid along your crown. The hairstyle might take a bit of your time but it’s totally worth it!

Scarf Updo is perfect for the ones who love a bit of edge

Side Braid is another classic style thta can never go wrong

Double buns is for the ones who love having a bit of punk in their style

Side updo is a hairstyle that can work for your office and evening parties

Half Ponytail is perfect for the times you’re running late on a rainy day

Thanks For Reading!

7 Modern claw clip hairstyles for a hassle-free look
Find out More