7 Hassle-Free Hairstyles To Try This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 28, 2023
Ballerina bun is the most popular bun style that is created by swirling your hair at the back
Crown braided bun is created with a braid along your crown. The hairstyle might take a bit of your time but it’s totally worth it!
Scarf Updo is perfect for the ones who love a bit of edge
Side Braid is another classic style thta can never go wrong
Double buns is for the ones who love having a bit of punk in their style
Side updo is a hairstyle that can work for your office and evening parties
Half Ponytail is perfect for the times you’re running late on a rainy day
Thanks For Reading!