7 Gym Equipment Perfect For Apartment Workouts

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Yoga Mat is a must have whether you like to do yoga or heavy duty exercises. The mat provides a comfortable surface for stretching, bodyweight exercise, and it's easy to roll up and store when not in use
Dumbbells are the most important gym equipment to have in your home to continue weight training. The dumbbells allow you to perform various exercises with varying resistance levels without taking up much space
Jumping rope is an another light weight gym equipment that helps in cardiovascular exercise and requires minimal storage space. It's a great way to get your heart rate up and burn calories
Resistance Band is a gym equipment that takes up the least space in your home. These bands are incredibly versatile and can be used for a variety of exercises targeting different muscle groups, making them an excellent addition to your small apartment gym
Ab Wheel is another small yet effective gym instrument to keep at home. This device helps in improving core strength. It targets the abdominal muscle from angles that are different than a traditional crunch to burn fat and build lean muscle
Stability Ball is a fun gym instrument that is both fun and functional. This is perfect for the ones who suffer from back problems as it supports your lower back when you stretch and exercise
Suspension Trainer (TRX) is a gym equipment that allows you to use your body weight for resistance training. It can be anchored to a door or a sturdy hook, and it provides a full-body workout in a compact form
