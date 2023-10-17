7 Gin Cocktails To Try Out This Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Martini is the classic cocktail that's sophisticated yet has a clean, crisp taste. Its made with gin, dry vermouth. Stirr it with ice, then strained into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or olive
Negroni is a bittersweet Italian classic that combines equal parts of gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. Stir these ingredients with ice, strain into a glass, and garnish with an orange twist. The Negroni offers a complex flavour profile with a perfect balance of sweet and bitter
Gimlet is another popular Gin cocktail that is loved by all gin lovers. To make a Gimlet, you need some gin, lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass or over ice in a rocks glass. It's a simple and zesty drink with a balanced sweet and tart flavour
Pinterest/ acouplecooks
Classic Gin and Tonic is a timeless favourite. To make this cocktail you need to combine some gin, tonic water, and a lemon. Pour the gin and tonic water over ice in a glass, stir gently, and add the lemon garnish for a refreshing, effervescent cocktail
Freepik
Aviation is another pupular gin cocktail that you simply cannot miss! For making this cocktail you need to add some gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette, ice, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a maraschino cherry. The cocktail has a floral and slightly sweet taste with a touch of citrus
Tom Collins is a refreshing cocktail that requires gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of club soda. Shake the gin, lemon juice, and syrup with ice, strain into a tall glass filled with ice, and top with club soda. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a cherry
Bee's Knees is a sweet and citrusy gin cocktail made by shaking some gin, honey syrup (equal parts honey and hot water), fresh lemon juice with ice. Strain it into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist or a strip of lemon zest
Thanks For Reading!