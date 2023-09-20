7 Foods That Will Enhance Cognitive Health In Alzheimer's

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
While there is no definitive cure for Alzheimer's disease, a healthy diet can help in supporting brain health and potentially slowing down cognitive decline. Nuts especially walnuts and almonds, are high in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which may help protect brain cells and improve memory
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). These fatty acids are essential for brain health and may help reduce inflammation and improve cognitive function
Leafy vegetables like Spinach, Meethi and lettuce are high in antioxidants and vitamin K, which may help protect brain cells and improve cognitive function
Whole Grains grains like brown rice, oatmeal, and quinoa provide a steady supply of energy to the brain and may help improve cognitive function
Berries like Blueberries, strawberries are rich in antioxidants known as flavonoids, which have been linked to improved memory and cognitive function
Turmeric has curcumin as the active compound that is anti-inflammatory and has antioxidant properties that may help reduce the risk of brain diseases like Alzheimer's. It is often used in traditional medicine to support brain health
Avocado are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which may help protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation
Thanks For Reading!