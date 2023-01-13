7 Food that you thought are vegetarian; but actually are not

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
A few chips manufacturers use lard, a semi-solid white fat product derived from the fatty tissue of pigs which is used as a taste enhancers in chips
Many beer brands use fish bladders during the brewing process to clarify their drinks and remove yeast from beer
Many international brands use castoreum as a flavouring ingredient that comes from the castor sac, a scent gland beavers use to mark their territory
Certain candies also contain gelatin which is a colourless and flavourless food ingredient derived from the collagen of animal body parts
Several wine brands use fish bladders for clarifying the drink
A few sugar manufacturers use bone char for refining of sugar which is made with cow bones
Rennet is taken from calves’ stomachs to aid in coagulation of cheese
Thanks For Reading!