7 Finest Zoos In India Every Parent Should Take Their Child For A Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Mysore Zoo: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological gardens is one of the oldest and best zoos in India. Established in 18th century the zoo hosts more than 100 birds, reptiles, mammals, and other species. A special highlight is the dancing white peacock here
Indira Gandhi Zoological Park: Nestled between the scenic Eastern Ghats, the zoo is inside the Kambalakonda Forest Reserve of Vishakhapatnam. Spot lemurs, monkeys, deers, pumas, jaguars, hyenas, porcupines, and more
Nandankanan Zoological Park: Interestingly, at this zoo in Bhubaneshwar, you can adopt an animal of your choice. With a picturesque view and a host of animals like platypus, panther, macaws, pythons, tigers, sloth bears, and many more there are hundreds of birds inside the zoo
Alipore Zoo: Established in 18th century this zoo in Kolkata is a must visit for every child and adult. There are zebras, deers, antelopes, lorikeets, ostriches, emus, and many more birds and animals
Arignar Anna Zoological Park: One of the most popular picnic spots in Vandalur in Chennai is a home to 138 species of animals. You can spot Himalayan brown bear, lion, tiger, elephant and more
Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park: Located in Darjeeling, the zoo has leopards and red pandas along with Asiatic Black Bear, Barking Deer, Leopards, Yellow and Blue Macaw, Pangolins, Himlayan Wolf and Monal, Red Jungle Fowl, Yak, Temminck’s Tragopan and many more
Chattbir Zoo: Located in Zirakpur near Chandigarh, the zoo is also known as Mahendra Choudhary Zoological Park. Aart from hundreds of animals, Royal Bengal Tiger is the highlight of this zoo
