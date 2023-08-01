7 Famous Alcohol Brands Owned By Celebrities

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
Nick Jonas - Villa One: Nick Jonas collaborated with designer John Varvatos in 2019 to launch an ultra-premium tequila, Villa One. The tequila is available in three different varieties - Anejo, Reposado, and Silver.
Sanjay Dutt - The Glenwalk: Sanjay recently launched his own Scotch whiskey, The Glenwalk, priced approximately at ₹1,550 in the Indian market as the Bollywood actor believes that India is the largest whisky consumer in the world.
Dwayne Johnson - Teremana Tequila: Dwayne Johnson launched his own brand of tequila, Teremana in early 2020. Tequila has being billed as the fastest-growing category in the US, the wrestler-turned-actor's brand has witnessed good growth in recent years.
Danny Denzongpa - Dansberg Beer: Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa owns Yuksom Breweries in Sikkim that produces different types of beers like Dansberg Diet, Dansberg 9000, Jhoom, Himalayan Blue, Dansberg 16000, Heman 9000, etc.
Kendall Jenner - 818 Tequila: Kendall Jenner's tequila brand 818 gained multiple awards and is available in three different varieties: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo. The brand promotes sustainable supply chain to reduce its impact on the environment whcih gained a lot of attention.
Drake - Virginia Black Whiskey: Drake collaborated with American entrepreneur Brent Hocking in 2016 to launch his own whiskey brand, Virginia Black which offers the perfect blend of cinnamon, smoke and sweetness and offers a collection of two, three, and four-year bourbons selected by Drake himself.
Justin Timberlake - Sauza 901 Tequila: Sauza 901 is a triple-distilled ultra-premium, 100% agave tequila and was launched by American singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake in 2009. The brand turned out to be an instant success and even won the top prize at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2012.
