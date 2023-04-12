7 Facts about R. D. Banerji, the forgotten archaeologist who discovered Mohenjo-Daro

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
R D Banerji also known as Rakhaldas Bandyopadhyay an eminent Indian Archaeologist & Museum expert was born on 12 April 1885
lindahall
The discovery of Mohenjo-Daro in 1922 was a turning point in Banerji's career. He is generally known as the pioneer of Mohenjodaro, the chief site of the Harappa culture
lindahall
He joined the Indian Museum in Calcutta as an Assistant to the Archaeological Section in 1910. Later, he joined the Archaeological Survey of India as Assistant Superintendent in 1911
lindahall
Banerji is well known for uncovering pre-Buddhist ancient rarities at the vestiges at Mohenjodaro
lindahall
Those revelations led to unearthings at the two destinations that set up the presence of the then-obscure Bronze Age Indus Valley Civilisation
lindahall
He took several exploration along the banks of the Indus River in search of Alexander the Great’s victory pillars. It was on one such expedition that he stumbled upon the ancient mounds of Mohenjodaro and Harappa
lindahall
The greatest achievement of Banerji in the field of Indian coins is, undoubtedly, the Prachin(a) Mudra (in Bangla), part I, which gives a scientific account and critical analysis of coins of ancient and early medieval India
lindahall
His translations of this civilisation were distributed in various articles and books like, "An Indian City 5,000 Years Prior", "Mohenjo-Daro", Ancient, Old and Hindu India and Mahenjodaro – A Failed to remember Report
GetBengal
Thanks For Reading!