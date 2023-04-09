PM Modi nails the wildlife safari look at his Bandipur National Park visit; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023
PM Modi visited Karnataka's Bandipur National Park on Sunday monrning, but what caught everyones attention was his fashion sense
All picture credit ANi
PM Modi's safari chic fashion was on point starting from his hat to his clothes
He wore a khaki trouser with a army print T-shirt and paired it up with a photographer vest
He finished his look with a hat and a sunglass along with his black boots
PM Modi took a jeep safari tour at the Bandipur National Park
PMO tweeted his when he was on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves
PM Modi's binoculars and Cannon camera with RF lense also amped his look
