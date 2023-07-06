7 Extremely Rare Fruits Found In India That Will Leave You Amazed

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023

Jungi Jalebi (Camachile) is found in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi

Buddha`s hand (Fingered Citron) a fruit rich in vitamin C is produced in the northwest, and the lower Himalayan regions of the northeast

Rambhutan is specifically grown in Pathanamthitta District of Kerala

Kamrakh (Carambola) is primarily found in West Bengal and the southern states

Targola/ Nungu/ Irolu (Ice Apple) is a rare coastal fruit found in regions of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and several parts of Eastern India

Mangustan (Mangosteen) is another unique fruit that grows in the southwestern part of India

Bilimbi (Tree Sorrel) mostly grows in the coastal regions of South India

