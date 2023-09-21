7 Essential Superfoods For Managing PCOS That You Should Include In Your Daily Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is one of the most common health concerns that affects over 20 per cent of women of reproductive age worldwide. During the PCOS awareness month, lets look at some food items that can help you manage your PCOS
Cinnamon is a spice that may help improve insulin resistance and lower blood sugar levels.You can boils the spice in your meals or smoothies and you can also make a powder of the spice and store it. Add the cinnamon powder to boiling water and drink every morning
Leafy greens like spinach, meethi, lettuce are rich in essential nutrients and antioxidants. They can help reduce inflammation and improve insulin resistance, which is common in PCOS. You can make smoothies or curries to eat for your lunch
Dal (lentils), chana (chickpeas), and black-eyed peas are excellent sources of protein and fiber. They can help stabilize blood sugar levels and promote satiety. You can prepare dishes like chana masala, dal, or a mixed vegetable curries to add them to your daily diet
For non-vegetarians, you can add lean protein like chicken that can help stabilize blood sugar levels which can be beneficial for weight management in individuals with PCOS
Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are high in healthy fats and fiber. They can help control appetite and improve insulin sensitivity. Add this to your morning breakfast and also keep a small box filled with these nuts and eat it as muchies during the day at work
Methi (Fenugreek) seeds used in cooking improves insulin sensitivity and regulates blood sugar levels. You can add the Meethi seeds in dishes or even add them to make a drink in the morning
Berries like cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fiber. They can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce inflammation. You can have a small bowl full of berries in your breakfast and also add drink them by making juice
