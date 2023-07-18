7 Empowering Quotes By Nelson Mandela To Inspire Hope And Courage

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
“It always seems impossible, until it is done.”
“It is in the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences.”
“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
“We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”
“Money won't create success, the freedom to make it will.”
“Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.”
Thanks For Reading!