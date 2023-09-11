7 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of A Blocked Nose

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Steam Inhalation: Inhaling steam can help open up the nasal passage and relieve congestion. You just need to boil water in a big bowl and lean over it with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam. Breathe deeply for 5-10 minutes, with breaks as required. You can also add a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus or peppermint for added relief
Ginger Tea: It is very important to stay hydrated when you are sufferng through cough and cold. Make sure to drink water, tea and soup as much as possible. Ginger tea is the best one for getting rid of the congested nose. Make a ginger tea by slicing fresh ginger and steeping it in hot water for a few minutes. You can also add honey and lemon for added soothing effects
Nasal Saline Rinse: Saline nasal rinses help to flush out mucus and irritants from your nasal passages. You can buy a saline nasal spray or make your own by mixing 1/4 teaspoon of salt with 1 cup of warm water. Squeeze the water gently into your nose to get rid of that blocked nose
Spicy Foods: Nothging beats having a spicy meal with red chillies, black peppers or any another spicy food. These spicy foods can temporarily relieve congestion by causing your nose to run. Incorporate these foods into your diet, only if you can tolerate them
Warm Compress: Try a warm compress to your face to help reduce the congestion. This process helps by opening up blood vessels and promoting drainage. Place a warm, damp cloth over your nose and forehead for a few minutes
Turmeric and Black Pepper: Go desi with this natural remedy! Mix a pinch of turmeric and a pinch of black pepper into a glass of warm milk or water and drink it before bedtime to help reduce congestion. This remedy used by our Indian forfathers since generations is something that will definetly work for all
Elevation: Elevating your head while sleeping can help you prevent mucus from pooling in your nasal passages. Use an extra pillow or consider elevating the head of your bed slightly
Thanks For Reading!