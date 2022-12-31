7 Countries in the world to witness the best New Year Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022

Sydney in Australia attracts large crowd to witness the city’s most famous fireworks famous throughout the world. In pic: Fireworks in Sydney, Australia as city prepares to welcome new year

Reuters

The light shows, celebrity musical events, the countdown moments make for a glorious watch at Times Square in New York City, United States. In pic: New Year celebrations were rehearsed in New York's Times Square ahead of the event

Reuters

The light and water sound show at the Dubai Mall with a spectacular view of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai has the most amazing New Year’s celebration

Visit Dubai

The majestic display of fireworks at the Eiffel Tower are a beautiful watch; also the places like Elysées Avenue and Seine River make for some amazing celebration spaces in Paris, France

Travel Triangle

New Year celebrations in London in the United Kingdom sees many tourists coming from across nations to attend the countdown to Big Ben’s midnight stroke and the banks of the Thames River

The Travel

Moscow in Russia has transformed into an exuberant and glittering destination during this festive season. People come from all over the world to witness the grand festivities and the breathtaking fireworks at Red Square, Kremlin, and St. Basil’s Cathedral

Go World Travel Magazine

New Zealand is the country to already enter year 2023. Their New Year celebrations included fireworks, lights display and an animation show in Auckland and other parts of the country

Rove.me

Thanks For Reading!

New Year 2023: 8 Countries in the world to celebrate New Year 2023 without worrying about visa and...
Find out More