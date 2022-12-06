7 budget-friendly rooftop restobars in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 06, 2022
Planning to visit rooftops restobars and worried about budget, don't worry. Mumbai is peppered with a lot of rooftop bar restaurants that offer spectacular views of the sea and the city worth the amount spent. It is advisable to reserve a table before going to these places on the weekend
Rude Lounge, Powai is a happening place with the live DJ performing on the weekends and the ambiance is perfect for the party freaks. North Indian, Italian, Chinese and Continental cusines are available. Price for 2: INR 1600
Koyla in Colaba has a rooftop seating area which is a perfect fitting ambiance for a romantic anniversary or Valentine’s date. The place is a great option for hookah lovers and offers great North Indian and Mughlai food. Price for 2: INR 1500
Cafe Marina in Sea Palace Hotel is Located near Radio Club and Gateway of India, offers a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea. The ideal time to visit this particular restaurant is obviously in the evening when the lights set a romantic mood, perfect for a date. North Indian and Italian cuisine are available. Price for 2: INR 1600
Kasbah Grand, Goregaon (W) is a great sheesha lounge for those looking to spend a relaxed evening with food and conversation with friends. It’s a good place for the night owls as well as it’s generally open till 4 am. Cuisines available are North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese and Thai. Price for 2: INR 1400
90 ft above, Borivali (W) is located on one of the tallest buildings in the area. The place is perfectly amiable and cuisines available are North India and Italian. Price for 2: INR 1200
Zenzibu da sky lounge in Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai has a perfect rooftop setting with multi-cuisine menu offering Chinese, Italian, North India cuisines and live DJ. Price for 2 : INR 850
Raasta, Khar (W) has the walls decorated with murals of Bob Marley giving a hippy feel. If you have a soft corner for cuisines of countries that are miles away from you, this is the place just for you. Price for 2 : INR 1500-2000
