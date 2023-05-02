7 benefits of dating an overthinker

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023
Are you dating an overthinker who gives double hoot to everything? Yes, you may have to put all the more efforts from your side to keep the ship sailing smoothly. But, overthinkers are better decision-makers and are good friends. They give many thoughts about you and the relationship making them love you more. Here are a few positive sides of dating an overthinker
They won't let you sleep on an argument. They believe in fixing things straight away
They value the little things like efforts and affection more than gifts
They are good listeners and have high level of empathy
They will be there for you and have your back no matter what
They will prioritise you because they will put your feelings before their own
They want to learn and they will be interested in your likes and dislikes
Remember: Trust the overthinker who tells you they love you. They have, most assuredly, thought of every reason not to
