7 Ayurvedic Remedies To Reverse Premature Grey Hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Massage with hibiscus oil: Hibiscus, rich in pigments, antioxidants, and vitamins, promotes melanin production. Massaging hair with hibiscus oil prevents premature greying and conditions hair effectively. Dr Shailendra Chaubey, head of Ayurveda at Traya suggests
Natural hair mask: Create a paste by combining Methi Seeds, Curry Leaves, Hibiscus Flowers, and Aloe Vera juice. Apply this mixture regularly to your hair. Curry leaves, an impeccable choice for revitalising the hair roots, are rich in Vitamin B which aids the follicles to restore their colour pigment while also preventing premature grey hair
Balance pitta: Achieving balance in the 'Pitta' or heat element is crucial in Ayurveda to address issues like early greying of hair. Using cooling 'Pitta-Shamak' (heat-reducing formula) herbs like Amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj, Neem, and Sandalwood, promotes overall hair health and potentially prevents premature greying
Usage of Ayurvedic Herbs: Regularly use a decoction of Ayurvedic herbs like amla, ritha, and shikakai to reverse greying. Amla is rich in antioxidants that promote hair health, ritha serves as a natural cleanser, and shikakai helps maintain the scalp's natural oils. This combination not only aids in reversing greying but also nourishes and strengthens the hair
Nasya: Applying cow's ghee in the nasal passages is believed to potentially reverse hair fall and greying. This traditional method aims to balance doshas, enhance circulation, and nourish the scalp, contributing towards restoring hair strength and natural colour
Avoid Spicy Food: Sour, spicy, and salty foods elevate pitta dosha, leading to premature greying. Instead, opt for sweet, bitter, and astringent foods like green and black teas, aloe vera juice, legumes, pomegranates and cranberries, to reduce and balance Pitta dosha, potentially preventing premature greying
Incorporate henna, indigo, amla, and bergamot oil into your hair care regime: Create a natural hair treatment by combining henna, indigo, amla, and bergamot oil for potentially effective results in managing grey hair. Henna is known for imparting a reddish hue; indigo adds a deep colour; amla nourishes and promotes hair health, while bergamot oil provides a pleasant fragrance
