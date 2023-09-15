7 Ancient Sites In India To Visit During Paryushana To Soak In The Religious Beauty Of Jainism

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
Dilwara Temple in Mount Abu, Rajasthan was built between the 11th and 16th centuries. This Jain temple is known for its stunning architecture and beautiful marble stone carvings. The temple interior boast of skilled human craftsmanship
Ellora Caves in Aurangabad are remarkable rock-cut caves that have inscriptions dating back from the 6th century CE onwards. Nestled within the Charanandri Hills, out of 100 caves, 34 of them are accessible to the public. There are 17 Hindu caves, 12 Buddhist caves and 5 Jain caves (numbered 30-34). These caves were meticulously carved showcasing rich religious diversity and history
Ranakpur Temple in Rajasthan is said to have been built in the 15th century. Inside is an idol of Adinath, the first Tirthankara of the Jains, a pillared dancing hall and a courtyard. The magnificent temple has 24 halls filled with pillars, 80 domes and about 400 columns, each with intricate carvings and sculptures
Mangi Tungi: Intricate Jain sculptures are housed in Jain caves at Mangi Tungi, the twin hills in the Satana taluka, 125 km from Nashik. They offer a remarkable example of medieval Jain architecture. This is a pilgrimage site to Digambar Jains and is often referred to as 'Siddhakshetra' as it is believed that many Jain sages achieved Nirvana here
Khajuraho Group of Monuments are a group of Hindu and Jain temples in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The temples are UNESCO World Heritage known for their Nagara-style architecture and a few erotic sculptures
Palitana Temples, Gujarat: The main temple is dedicated to Rishabhanatha or Adinath and involves a rigorous climb of over 3,000 stairs. Adinath delivered his very first sermon there
Shikharji Temple on Parasnath hill, Jharkhand dates back to the 18th century and is considered to be incredibly sacred because 20 of the 24 Tirthankaras are said to have attained salvation through meditation here
