6 Ways You Can Make Your Temple Look Like Heaven During Festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Colorful Drapes: Use vibrant and colorful fabrics like silk, or cotton to drape around the temple area. Opt for traditional Navratri colors like red and yellow
Flower Decorations: Use marigold, roses, and other seasonal flowers to create beautiful garlands, flower curtains around the temple. You can also place fresh flower petals on the deity's idol or picture
Rangoli Designs: Create intricate rangoli designs using colorful powders at the entrance of the temple
Diya and Candle Arrangements: Place decorative diyas or candles around the temple area to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. You can also use clay diyas
Wall Hangings and Artwork: Adorn the walls near the temple with beautiful paintings, or posters depicting Hindu deities or Navratri themes
Dazzling Lights: Use string lights or fairy lights that can add a magical touch to your temple. You can drape them around the temple area or create a canopy of lights above the deity's idol or picture. Tips suggested by Raghunandan Saraf of Saraf Furniture
