6 Ways To Make Your Own Cute Eco-Friendly Ganpati Bappa Idol This Ganesh Chaturthi

September 16, 2023
Clay Ganesha: You can make a Ganpati Bappa idol using clay. It can easily be moulded into the desired shape. You can get clay easily from potters or you may also, buy DIY kits to make clay idol
Pic credit: Amazon
Papier-Mâché Ganesha: It is paper pulp made from old recycled newspapers. Mix this biodegradable material with adhesive. Give it the shape of a Ganesha idol. Let it dry, then paint and decorate it
Pic credit: Amazon- DreamKraft
Seed Ganesha: You can make a clay Ganesha by mixing it with organic seeds. After the Ganeshotsav, on Anant Chaturdashi, you can immerse the Ganpati idol and it dissolves in the water; put the clay in your garden to let it grow into a wonderful plant
Pic credit: IndiaMART
Colourful Clay Ganesha: Buy coloured clay from the market, and use it to make cute Ganesha Idol
Pic credit: iTokri
Shadu Mati Ganesha: Shadu Mati can also, be used to make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa Idol at home
Pic credit: Amazon
Turmeric Ganpati can be made using turmeric, wheat flour, sugar powder and milk. Combine them into a dough. Make small balls from the dough and give it the shape of a Ganesha idol
Pic credit: Pinterest
