6 Ways To Make Your Own Cute Eco-Friendly Ganpati Bappa Idol This Ganesh Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023

Clay Ganesha: You can make a Ganpati Bappa idol using clay. It can easily be moulded into the desired shape. You can get clay easily from potters or you may also, buy DIY kits to make clay idol

Pic credit: Amazon

Papier-Mâché Ganesha: It is paper pulp made from old recycled newspapers. Mix this biodegradable material with adhesive. Give it the shape of a Ganesha idol. Let it dry, then paint and decorate it

Pic credit: Amazon- DreamKraft

Seed Ganesha: You can make a clay Ganesha by mixing it with organic seeds. After the Ganeshotsav, on Anant Chaturdashi, you can immerse the Ganpati idol and it dissolves in the water; put the clay in your garden to let it grow into a wonderful plant

Pic credit: IndiaMART

Colourful Clay Ganesha: Buy coloured clay from the market, and use it to make cute Ganesha Idol

Pic credit: iTokri

Shadu Mati Ganesha:  Shadu Mati can also, be used to make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa Idol at home

Pic credit: Amazon

Turmeric Ganpati can be made using turmeric, wheat flour, sugar powder and milk. Combine them into a dough. Make small balls from the dough and give it the shape of a Ganesha idol

Pic credit: Pinterest

