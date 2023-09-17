6 Ways To Get Sound Sleep At Night

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023

Maintain a sleep schedule: A maximum of 7-8 hours of sleep is enough for any adult. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, including weekends

Take a warm bath or shower or foot bath before bed which can help you relax and ultimately, get better sleep

Avoid technology: Not to use smartphone, computer or watch TV; one hour before your sleeping schedule. This devices emit a blue light, which suppresses the sleep hormone melatonin

Manage worries: Try to resolve your worries or concerns before bedtime. Jot down whatever is bothering you. You can release your work tension by making a to-do-list according to priorities and follow it the next day

Create a proper ambience: The room should be cool, dark and quiet

Exercise/ walk or indulge in any physical activity regularly during day time as it can promote better sleep but avoid being active close to bedtime

