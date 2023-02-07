6 Types of toxic people you should avoid

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
Narcissist: These are the people that will behave the sweetest but don't make a mistake to trust them
They will manipulate you in the best way possible and are pretty good liars. In the end, they will do anything to maintain their image, even if it means throwing you to the wolves
The victim: These people will always play the 'victim card' and never accept their mistakes and instead, blame it all on you. Beware, these are the most toxic equally as narcissist and are extremely manipulative as well
Gossiper: They always love to gossip and listen to rumors about people because they have nothing better to do in life
If you feel such a person is your friend, mind you that it’s better to be extremely private about your matters than reveal everything because then those private affairs will no longer be private
Bad friends: Engaging in wrong activities and making you to do so as these people find immense satisfaction and pleasure in it. In this way, you can harm yourself and ruin your life. So, best is to detach yourself from such people no matter how much they force you to do so
Self-destructive: If a person's activities are self-destructive then definitely, you can guide them towards professional help. But if they still indulge in those activities and if it is impacting your mental health, then it is better to distance yourself from that person because you aren't meant to repair such people and in the end lose yourself
Emotional clingers: They will change their attitude at their convenience because this is their best nature. They will cling onto you emotionally, use you and then leave you, after their intentions are fulfilled
