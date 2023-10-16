6 Tips To Maintain Your Hair After Getting Highlights This Navratri

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Did get your hair coloured or added highlights to your hair this festive season? Then, here are some tips that will help you to flaunt your hair this Navratri along with keeping it healthy
Oiling your hair is very important! Make sure to use oil in your hair atleast 30 minutes before your hair wash. You can also use hair serums to get that glowing healthy hair
Switch to a shampoo and conditioner specifically designed for colour-treated hair. These products are formulated to be gentler on your hair and help preserve the vibrancy of your highlights. Make sure to, look for sulfate-free options to prevent color fading
This is another important tip for your haircare that you simply cannot miss! Give your hair some extra love with regular deep conditioning treatments. Using a deep conditioner once a week can help maintain the health and shine of your highlighted hair. You can also incorporate a leave-in conditioner for added moisture between treatments
Another important tip too have a healthy coloured hair is to wash your hair with lukewarm water. As hot water can open up the hair cuticles, allowing the colour to escape more easily, cool water helps seal the cuticles, keeping the colour in and your hair healthier
Not just your face, even your hair needs some UV protection! Protect your hair from the sun's harmful UV rays, which can fade your highlights and damage your hair. Consider using a UV-protective hair spray or wearing a hat when you are exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods
Remember that maintaining highlights also involves avoiding excessive heat styling and being gentle when brushing or combing your hair. By following these tips and using the right products, you can enjoy your highlights for a longer period while keeping your hair in excellent condition
