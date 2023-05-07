6 Stylish hats to look like a queen while protecting yourself from summer heat

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023

Derby Hats: are brightly coloured, overly large and easy to wear on a sunny day

The rich and royal emerald colour of the Derby hat adorned with a peacock feather makes it even more of a stunner when you wear it with complementing outfits

Bucket Hats: offer sun protection and has a diverse fan base and timeless appeal cementing it as a functional and stylish option. It gives an easy-going and relaxed look during summers

Garden Hats: are made from straw to allow for air circulation, keeping the head cool. The ever-so-popular garden hat addresses those that want a lightweight and sun-protective hat to keep them shaded while working outdoors

Pillbox Hats: are both simple and elegant and could be a great accessory for summer parties and weddings as well

Millennials have invigorated life into old pillbox hats by combining them with all kinds of clothing like vintage jeans and formal outfits, thereby creating a whole new fashion signature by making it their own

Treacy Hats: is giant floppy hat that will give your face and your shoulders great shade from the UV rays, but there's also an inner drawstring band so that you can tighten it to ensure it never falls off, even on the windiest of beach days. In pic: Catherine, Princess of Wales- Duchess of Cambridge

Oversized Beach Straw Hat: will complement your swimwear elegance and protect your skin from harmful UV radiation. It will take your elegant looks to a whole new level with this eye-catching hat

