6 Stylish Braid Hairstyles For Every Occasion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
Braids are always comfortable especially when you don't want your hair to trouble you while you are working. Braid hairstyles can be embedded with open hair or a ponytail and even a bun. They look good on any occasion like during festivities on ethnic outfit like Aditi Rao Hydari, in office or on a casual day out.
Half Braided Hairstyle with open hair ike Jahnvi Kapoor looks elegant. It can go well with both western and traditional outfits. This hairstyle helps you to manage your hair and at the same time, elevate your style quotient.
Unconventional Double-braided Hairstyles like Karisma Kapoor will bring out the diva in you. You can go with this hairdo with your office wear like plain shirts especially royal white and even ethnic outfits.
Semi Braid Band is neatly done from both sides and you may use fancy hair accessories to enhance the appearance. You may either go for a Boho look with this hairdo like Alia Bhatt or it can even go well with a sari. When you think of wearing a gown and want to look like a princess, then, definitely go for semi braid band.
Braid Ponytail can be an ideal choice when you want to have a sporty look like Shraddha Kapoor. There are various ways in which this ponytail can be done and variations can look good with ethnic dresses as well.
Braided Bun Hairstyle can be done in different ways which can then, accordingly be paired with sarees. Don't forget to style it with flowers. Messy braided bun will look good during wedding festivities.
Messy Fish Braid like Disha Patani will always amp up your style quotient; whether you go for this hairstyle with formal or informal wear. It will mostly look good on casual and western outfits.
Thanks For Reading!