6 Stunning Facts About Clouded Leopards, The Vulnerable Species With Fewer Than 10,000 Animals Left On Earth

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
International Clouded Leopard Day is observed on August 4 every year with the aim to raise awareness about the animal and the danger it faces due to illegal hunting.
Picture source: Felidae Conservation Fund
Here are some must-know and stunning facts about Clouded Leopards.
Picture source: Denver Zoo
Did you know? There are reportedly fewer than 10,000 clouded leopards alive which makes them get classified as 'Vulnerable species' on Earth.
Image via Facebook
They are probably one of some beautiful animals from the cat family and are said to be primarily nocturnal.
They are often spotted gripping branches with their large and dexterous paws.
Mainly carnivores, they prey on deer and wild boars for a meal and also consume rodents
Something that will leave your jaws dropping is that these animals have the ability to open their mouth to about 100 degrees. Ouch!
Can you see them in India? Clouded leopards are usually found in Assam along with having their native habitat in Nepal, Bangladesh, and southern China.
