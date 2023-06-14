6 Signs You Are A Man With No Self-Worth

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Do you feel that the world is passing by you and you have no idea what's happening around? Do you often blame others for your problems, or may be there are no productive actions from you? You may be loosing out and it's time to reflect. Here are signs that show you are a losing man
You let everyone disrespect you: Being patient and respectful to someone is positive, but when you don't respond to any insult directed to you, is a sign you are loosing your worth. Stand for yourself man
You can't control emotions: Men don't cry! This may be a sign of toxic masculinity, but not being able to handle your emotions and expressing them at any setting or in front of strangers is a sign you need mental stability
You don't workout: Exercising at least four days a week is a sign of discipline. Not exercising at all will eventually lead your mental and physical health deterioration
You never go outside (Always playing game): This is not only wrong for you but for your family as well. Sitting in your room all day will eventually affect your mental health since you will lose out on many friends
You watch porn: Not many men would agree to this. There is nothing more detrimental to a young man than pornography. It saps you of vitality and energy, it robs you of motivation and momentum, and it leaves your body empty and tired
You disrespect your parents: It's a big NO! It's easy to cross the line in the heat of the moment, but regularly acting disrespectful to your parents can damage your relationship with them. The result can be a loss of trust and respect as well as hurt feelings
