10 Books To Read In Your 20s That Will Inspire And Transform You

Ikigai: It is an international bestseller that gives away the Japanese secret to a long and happy life
100 Quotes That Will change Your Life: This book contains quotes from the most popular personalities around the world that will motivate you to change your life!
How to Win Friends & Influence People: This book by Dale Carnegie gives crucial life lessons, conveyed through engaging storytelling
Surrounded by idiots: The book by Thomas Erikson helps you undersntand 4 types of human behaviour and the misunderstood ones
The Art of War: The book attributed to Sun Tzu of the Zhou dynasty, talks about the the oldest treatise on war in the world. It is composed of thirteen chapters, each addressing a particular aspect of warfar
Do It Today: The book by Darius Foroux will help you overcome procrastination, improve productivity and achieve more meaningful things
Thinking Fast and Slow: This bestseller by Nobel Prize winner - Daniel Kahneman enables to you make better decisions at work, at home, and in everything you do
Man's Search For Meaning: The book by Viktore Frankl is a classic tribute to hope from the Holocaust
The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind: The book by Dr Joseph Murphy explains how the subconscious mind influences every single thing that you do and how, by understanding it and learning to control its incredible force, you can improve the quality of your daily life
The Courage To Be Disliked: The book by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga shows you how to unlock the power within yourself to become your best and truest self, change your future and find lasting happiness
