10 Books To Read In Your 20s That Will Inspire And Transform You

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023

Ikigai: It is an international bestseller that gives away the Japanese secret to a long and happy life

100 Quotes That Will change Your Life: This book contains quotes from the most popular personalities around the world that will motivate you to change your life!

How to Win Friends & Influence People: This book by Dale Carnegie gives crucial life lessons, conveyed through engaging storytelling

Surrounded by idiots: The book by Thomas Erikson helps you undersntand 4 types of human behaviour and the misunderstood ones

The Art of War: The book attributed to Sun Tzu of the Zhou dynasty, talks about the the oldest treatise on war in the world. It is composed of thirteen chapters, each addressing a particular aspect of warfar

Do It Today: The book by Darius Foroux will help you overcome procrastination, improve productivity and achieve more meaningful things

Thinking Fast and Slow: This bestseller by Nobel Prize winner - Daniel Kahneman enables to you make better decisions at work, at home, and in everything you do

Man's Search For Meaning: The book by Viktore Frankl is a classic tribute to hope from the Holocaust

The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind: The book by Dr Joseph Murphy explains how the subconscious mind influences every single thing that you do and how, by understanding it and learning to control its incredible force, you can improve the quality of your daily life

The Courage To Be Disliked: The book by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga shows you how to unlock the power within yourself to become your best and truest self, change your future and find lasting happiness

