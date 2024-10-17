6 Signs That Your Partner Is An Emotional Bully

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 17, 2024

Often, in a relationship, it is difficult to understand if your partner is truly al about you or just making you do things that eventually fall in his favor. Here's how to recognise if they are bullying you emotionally

Emotional bullies often criticise everything you do, whether it's your appearance, choices, or accomplishments. They make you feel inadequate and worthless

They may use manipulation tactics, such as guilt-tripping or playing the victim, to control your behavior

Emotional bullies often try to isolate their partners from their support networks. They may discourage you from spending time with loved ones, sowing seeds of distrust

They might dominate decision-making in the relationship, whether it’s about finances, social activities, or even your personal choices

Emotional bullies often use intimidation to maintain control. They might raise their voice, throw things, or give you the "silent treatment" as a form of punishment

They manipulate you into questioning your own reality by denying things they've said or done. Over time, this constant distortion of the truth can cause you to doubt your own memory

