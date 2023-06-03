6 Must-read books that will help you to deal with mental health issues

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
The book explores innovative treatments from neurofeedback and meditation to yoga and the tremendous power of our relationships to hurt & heal and offers new hope for reclaiming lives
This book offers proven-effective, step-by-step exercises you can use to work through and minimize the consequences of a traumatic event whether physical, sexual, or emotional
It is a book for anyone who is considering going to therapy, but is nervous to talk with someone
It is the best book for battling burnout. People who often have issues with creating boundaries
Best for highly sensitive people- How to Thrive When the World Overwhelms You. Anyone that feels deeply affected by the world around them
This book is for anyone trying to improve their self-esteem and deepen the connection they have with themselves
