6 Ikigai, the Japanese secrets to lead a long and happy life for working women

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
It's a tough world for women, especially when they are balancing work and family. It's like living on the creative edge and solving uncharted problems and being creative. “To thrive in this world, aligning with your Ikigai can make the journey easier,” says Malvika Khajuria, COO of Ladies Who Lead, a community that connects women leaders
Ikigai is a Japanese concept indicates that your purpose should qualify for four fundamental aspects: what you love, what you're good at, what the world needs, and what you will be paid for. “When you work at the intersection of these four aspects, you feel energised,” she says. Here are 6 Ikigai ways to lead a long and happy life for working women
Embracing change and accepting the unexpected changes in market conditions, customer needs, and technological advances
Building a growth mindset that views challenges and uncertainty as new opportunities for unlocking insights and growth
Building a diverse network that allows you to tap into a dynamic circle of supporters. It can provide different perspectives and insights that can come in handy at crucial/decisive moments
Utilising data and analytics for insights on everything from customer behavior to business performance, to inform decision-making and stay ahead of the curve
Focusing on innovation by collecting feedback and getting better at what you do/create, instead of focusing on your competition which puts you in the passenger seat
Fast decision-making by being proactive and anticipating potential challenges, and taking decisions to mitigate them as early as possible
