6 Facts About Pata Seca, The Man Who Had More Than 200 Children

Pata Seca’s accidentally stepped on a nail and the resulting injury led to tetanus, and despite receiving initial care from a local healer, his condition deteriorated rapidly. Consequently, he passed away in February 1958 at the age of 130, a mere three months after participating in the city’s birthday parade as the oldest man in the county. Pata Seca’s life serves as a harrowing reminder of the immense suffering endured by Africans who were enslaved in Brazil